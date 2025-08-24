4 shootings leave 3 people dead and 1 injured in just over 3 hours in Philly

Three people are dead and one injured in four shootings in a little more than three hours in Philadelphia Sunday morning.

Police provided the following accounts:

The first homicide occurred around 12:45 a.m. on the 600 block of East Thayer Street in Kensington, where police found a man, whose age was not provided, shot. He was transported by officers to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:02 a.m.

At 12:55 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting at Spencer Street and Warnock Avenue in Fern Rock. A man of unknown age was taken by private vehicle to Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:32 a.m.

And just before 3 a.m. police responded to a shooting on the 1700 block of West Ruscomb Street in Logan. Two men found there were taken to Einstein, where one was pronounced dead at 3:09 a.m. The condition of the other was not available. Their ages were not provided by police.

In the shooting that left a person injured, a man in his 20s was shot in the abdomen on the 5200 block of Torresdale Avenue in Frankford just after 4 a.m. He was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where his condition was not available Sunday afternoon.

The shootings come at a time when Philadelphia continues to experience a decline in the homicide rate. So far this year, 146 people have died as a result of homicides through Aug. 23, 30 fewer deaths than were recorded for the same period in 2024, according to police data.

The Philadelphia Police Department urges anyone with information on Sunday’s shootings to contact Homicide Detectives at 215-686-3334 or send anonymous tips by calling or texting 215-686-8477.