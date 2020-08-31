A man was charged with two counts of third-degree murder and related offenses for the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed two brothers, ages 7 and 9, early Sunday in the city’s Juniata Park section, police said.
Alimamy Sesay, 26, of Philadelphia, was apprehended near the scene of the crash that occurred at the intersection of East Hunting Park and Kensington Avenues just after 12:40 a.m.
Sesay was driving a vehicle with a male passenger north on Kensington when he struck the brothers’ family vehicle traveling east on Hunting Park, police said.
Sesay kept driving for about 300 feet until his vehicle was mechanically unable to continue, police said. Sesay and the passenger allegedly then fled on foot but were stopped a few minutes later by police at Frankford Avenue and Unity Street. Sesay was taken into custody.
The boys were transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and were pronounced dead a short time later. Their 28-year-old mother was taken by medics to Einstein Medical Center with a spinal fracture and lacerations to her face. The 34-year-old father, who was driving, also had cuts to his face but refused treatment to be with his sons at St. Christopher’s.
Besides third-degree murder, Sesay was charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle, two counts of involuntary manslaughter, and related offenses. One of the charges indicates that he was driving without a license.
For the injuries to the mother, Sesay was charged with aggravated assault and related offenses. For the injuries to the father, he was charged with simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Court records show that Sesay pleaded guilty in Chester County Common Pleas Court to driving without a valid license, driving 30 mph in excess of the speed limit, and possession of drug paraphernalia in a 2018 case. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and probation.
Court records also show that he has an active bench warrant from a 2018 case in Lehigh County in which he was convicted of driving without a valid license, driving approximately 34 mph in excess of the speed limit, and driving without a seatbelt. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail in that case.