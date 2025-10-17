2 men charged in attempted robbery of armored truck that led to school lockdowns in Lower Merion

The FBI on Friday announced criminal charges against two men in connection with an attempted robbery of an armored truck on Oct. 3 that led to school lockdowns and a shelter-in-place order in Lower Merion Township.

Dante Shackleford, 26, also was charged by indictment with two attempted robberies of armored trucks in Philadelphia in July and an armored truck heist in Elkins Park in August in which $119,100 was stolen.

Mujahid Davis, 24, and Shackleford were charged with the Oct. 3 attempted robbery of an armored truck on the Philadelphia side of City Avenue that led to a pursuit and hourslong incident. Several suspects were finally arrested in Lower Merion.

The FBI announcement came just hours after another attempted robbery of an armored truck, this time outside a Wawa in Philadelphia.

Shortly before 8 a.m. on the 7700 block of Frankford Avenue, two male suspects attempted to rob a Loomis truck when the driver fired two shots at the suspects, who then fled. Police reported no injuries or arrests.

The indictment against Shackleford and Davis filed in federal court on Thursday provided few details about the prior armored truck crimes.

On July 15 and on July 22, Shackleford and others allegedly attempted to rob Brink’s trucks in Philadelphia, according to the indictment.

On Aug. 12, Shackleford and others allegedly robbed a Brink’s truck in Elkins Park and got away with approximately $119,100 and the Brink’s employee’s gun.

Then on Oct. 3, Shackleford and Davis allegedly attempted to rob a Brink’s truck in Philadelphia, which reportedly occurred in the area of City Avenue.

Davis also is charged in Common Pleas Court in Montgomery County with multiple counts related to what happened on Oct. 3, including fleeing law enforcement and evading arrest.