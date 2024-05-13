Philly Police arrest man they say attacked officer, stole his gun, and hit him with a car

Philadelphia Police arrested a man they say attacked an off-duty officer before stealing his personal firearm in North Philadelphia.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, assaulted the off-duty officer around 7:12 a.m. Sunday at 2100 West Oxford Street. During the struggle, the officer was able to disarm the man and fire the man’s weapon, police said.

The suspect then fled the scene in a black BMW sedan toward 9th and Cumberland Streets and struck the officer as he took off, police said.

Hours later, the man was arrested at G and Hilton Streets, in Kensington, police said.

It is unclear what led to the altercation between the officer and the man who stole his firearm or if the firearm was recovered after police arrested the suspect.

Police continued to investigate and asked for the public’s help in finding women they say interfered with the officer as he tried to apprehend the man who attacked him. The department released images of the women and asked anyone with information to call the officer-involved shooting investigation unit at 215-683-1866

Additionally, police released images of several men they sought to identify and speak to in connection with the Sunday incident.