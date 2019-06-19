Police are seeking a man carrying an orange Flyers backpack who slashed the tires of police cars near City Hall in broad daylight two days in a row.
Police did not immediately say how many vehicles were struck, but surveillance video showed the suspect stabbing the back tires of two SEPTA police cars.
The vandalism occurred June 7 and 8 on the 1300 block of Arch Street and the 1500 block of JFK Boulevard, police said.
Police said the suspect appeared to be in his late teens or early 20s and was about six feet tall. He was carrying an orange backpack with a Flyers logo.
Anyone with information should call Central Detectives at 215-686-3093/3094.