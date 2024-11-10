A man armed with a gun was fatally shot by Philadelphia officers, police said

Police fatally shot and killed a 47-year-old man a little after responding to a disturbance call at a home in West Philadelphia Sunday evening and then pursuing the man after he, while armed, carjacked a pickup truck, Deputy Commissioner Frank J. Vanore Jr. said.

A woman, believed to be the man’s girlfriend, called 911 for help around 6 p.m. and reported that the man had fired a shot inside a house in the 5400 block of Chancellor Street. He then ran outside, ordered another man to get out of his pickup truck and drove off, Vanore said. An 18th District officer confronted the suspect as he was taking the truck and fired his weapon at him at least once, the deputy commissioner said. Vanore did not say what prompted the officer to fire at the man.

After a pursuit involving a sergeant and another officer, the suspect jumped out of the pickup in a lot at 52nd and Woodland Streets, carrying a firearm, police said. The officers confronted him and tried to arrest him, and shots were fired, Vanore said.

“He was hit by gunfire. We’re not sure if he was hit on Chancellor and here, or was hit at one of the two locations,” Vanore said during a news conference from 52nd and Woodland, where the pickup had stopped.

The man, who was not identified, was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 6:47 p.m., Vanore said.

“There’s a lot of work to do … it’s going to take some time to put this all together,” he said at the 8 p.m. news conference. Detectives were interviewing witnesses and looking for surveillance camera footage, and the investigation was in its “very early” stages, Vanore said.