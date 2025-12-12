Police seek suspect in killing of 93-year-old man in Logan

Police are seeking a suspect wanted in connection with the killing of a 93-year-old man in the city’s Logan neighborhood last week, authorities said Friday.

The victim, Lafayette Dailey, was found dead in his home on the 500 block of North 16th Street when medics were called there around 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 5.

Advertisement

Dailey had suffered a laceration to the chest and trauma in his head, police said. A medical examination found that he died from multiple stab wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators are now searching for 53-year-old Coy Thomas, who police say is considered a suspect in their homicide investigation.

His last known address was on Ashmead Place in Germantown, police said.

Investigators say they found Dailey’s wallet, keys, and vehicle missing from his home. They later found his car, a white Chrysler 300 sedan, several days after his death.

A department spokesperson declined to comment on the circumstances around the discovery of the car, citing an active investigation.

The department is urging anyone with information on Thomas’ whereabouts to contact the homicide unit at 215-686-3334 or call its anonymous tip hotline, 215-686-TIPS (8477).