A 30-year-old Philadelphia police officer has been arrested for an unspecified vandalism incident that happened in late 2019, a department spokesperson said Wednesday.
Ryan Perez, a five-year member of the force who was assigned to the 25th District in North Philadelphia, was charged with public drunkenness, criminal mischief, and two counts of disorderly conduct for an incident that occurred on Dec. 7, 2019, said department spokesperson Sgt. Eric Gripp.
Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has suspended Perez for 30 days with intent to dismiss, Gripp said.
Police did not immediately release any other details about the case, which was investigated by the Internal Affairs Division.