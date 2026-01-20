After a shooting in Hunting Park, a police officer fired at the suspect before arresting him

A Philadelphia police officer opened fire on a man Monday night after the man critically injured another person in Hunting Park, police said. The man, police said, was not hit.

Officers were called at about 8:30 p.m. to a Sunoco gas station in the 4100 block of North Broad Street for a report of a man with a gun, according to police Tuesday.

When they arrived, police said, the officers saw multiple men arguing. The men quickly left the gas station and walked toward the intersection of North Broad and Jerome streets, where the fight turned physical, police said.

A 29-year-old man drew a handgun and shot a man in the chest and groin. One of the officers fired at the alleged shooter, police said, but didn’t strike him.

The alleged shooter fled on foot, but the officer caught and arrested him in the 1300 block of Jerome Street, police said. Nearby, beneath a parked vehicle, officers found a 9 mm handgun.

Paramedics took the victim to Temple University Hospital, where police said he was in critical condition Tuesday. His name has not been released.

Police have not released the name of the alleged shooter, who has not yet been formally charged, they said.

The officer, a 36-year-old man with nine years on the police force, was not injured in the incident, police said. He has been placed on administrative duty pending an internal investigation — a department policy anytime an officer discharges his gun.