2 Philly police officers shot during traffic stop

Two Philadelphia police officers were shot early Sunday morning during a traffic stop in the Northeast.

Police said one of the officers was shot in the head, another in the face. They were being treated at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and were expected to recover, said acting Police Commissioner John Stanford.

“When I said they will physically recover, it still is ... very heavy ... mentally to know that you have been shot in the head, to know that you have been shot in the face ... just doing your job,” Stanford told reporters. “So they’ll be on a little bit of a road to recovery mentally.”

The officers were shot after attempting to pull over a pickup truck at Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard. According to a report on NBC10, the pickup driver wouldn’t stop, ultimately crashing into a police car at Frankford Avenue and Welsh Road, getting out of the truck and shooting at officers.

Police shot back, striking the driver, whose identity has not yet been released. Police said he was in surgery in critical condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated.