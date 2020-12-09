A Philadelphia police officer shot a man who was allegedly armed with a knife in the city’s Feltonville section Wednesday morning.
Police responded to the 4700 block of Rorer Street at 10:53 a.m. to a report of a person with a weapon, said police spokesman Sgt. Eric Gripp. When they arrived to the location, they found a man outside of the home. When officers asked him to show his hands, he “produced a knife from his waistband,” Gripp told reporters at the scene.
Two officers who were armed with tasers drew their tasers and ordered the man to drop the knife, but he did not, Gripp said.
Officers deployed their tasers a total of three times on the man, but all attempts were ineffective, Gripp said.
Gripp said one of the officers then shot the man three times in the chest. Officers then rushed the man to the hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.