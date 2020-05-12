Police officials on Monday identified the off-duty officer who shot a man allegedly wielding scissors in a South Philadelphia neighborhood on Saturday.
Officer Jason Santiago was at the home of an acquaintance on the 2500 block of South Seventh Street around 5:45 p.m. when he heard a commotion outside and found a man, who was not identified Monday but was described earlier as in his 60s, dumping out the contents of recycling bins and breaking glass, authorities said.
Santiago told the man to stop, police said, but instead the man brandished scissors and approached Santiago, who was dressed in off-duty clothes. Santiago ordered the man to stop and identified himself as a police officer. The man then swung twice with the scissors at the officer, police said.
Santiago then drew a personal handgun and fired four times, striking the man in the left arm, abdomen, and groin, police said.
The man was taken by medics to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and was last reported in critical condition.
The scissors were recovered at the scene. Santiago, who is assigned to the 17th District in South Philadelphia and has been with the department for three years, was not hurt.
The shooting was under internal investigation by the department.