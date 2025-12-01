Christina Miranda was shot and killed by two Philadelphia police officers early Sunday morning, authorities said, after she held a gun to her head, then turned the weapon on the officers. Her name was released Monday morning.

Police were called just after 4 a.m. Sunday to the 900 block of W. Erie Avenue, where they found 35-year-old Miranda with a .22-caliber handgun. The officers ordered her to drop the weapon and used a Taser on her, according to police, but she fled. As she ran, they said, she pointed the gun at the officers.

The officers fired at Miranda, striking her multiple times, according to police. She was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she later died.

The two officers involved in the shooting — both on the force for less than three years — have been placed on desk duty, as is customary, pending an investigation by the police department and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.