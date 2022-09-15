The Philadelphia Police Department said it will deploy officers on 12-hour patrol shifts this weekend — instead of the typical 8-hour shift — as the late summer surge in gun violence continues to put the city on high alert.

“PPD leadership has announced that all officers assigned to patrol operations will have their tours extended by four hours this upcoming weekend,” PPD spokesperson Officer Miguel Torres said in an email. “This extension is to provide an increase in officer availability in order to bolster the department’s crime-fighting efforts.”

Violent crime as a whole is up about 7% citywide from this time last year, with a marked increase in gunpoint robberies, according to department statistics.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, the union that represents the city’s roughly 6,500-member department, assured officers that pre-existing vacation time and other days off will be honored, meaning no officer will be forced to come to work if they already took off.

“The Department has said this will [patrol extension] will not occur every weekend,” the union said in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.