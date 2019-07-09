Two gunmen opened fire on a car at Sixth and Callowhill Streets late Monday, fatally wounding a 25-year-old man who was sitting in the passenger seat, police said.
The victim’s girlfriend sped off and drove across the Benjamin Franklin Bridge to Cooper University Hospital, where the man was pronounced dead.
Police said the 11:30 p.m. shooting apparently stemmed from an argument the couple had with a group of people at a convenience store at 10th and Brown Streets in North Philadelphia.
The gunmen apparently pursued the pair in another vehicle before opening fire, police said.
Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the scene that the assailants fired at least 17 shots from two different handguns.
The shooting occurred near the I-676 overpass at Sixth Street and Small said homicide detectives were talking to members of a homeless encampment there as witnesses.
Police also later towed the victims’ Mitsubishi SUV, which had New York plates, from Camden back to Philadelphia as part of the crime scene investigation.