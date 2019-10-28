A man was shot and killed Sunday night in the city’s Holmesburg section.
Just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Philadelphia police officers responded to the 4700 block of Shelmire Avenue and found a man with one gunshot to the back of his head. He was pronounced dead on scene by responding medics.
Police believe the man to be between 25 and 30 years old. No weapons were recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made, according to police.
Police blocked off the scene Sunday night and are investigating the homicide.