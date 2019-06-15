In another violent start to a weekend in Philadelphia, six people were shot in five incidents Saturday morning.
According to police, the violence began with a double shooting at 12:50 a.m. on the 400 block of South Street in Queen Village. There, two men, 21 and 22, each were shot once in the left leg and transported to Jefferson University Hospital in stable condition.
At 1:25 a.m., police said a 30-year-old man was shot in the left side on the unit block of North 39th Street in University City. He was taken to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania by a private vehicle, then transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was in stable condition.
At 2:21 a.m., police said another 30-year-old man was shot twice — in the left shoulder and upper back — on the 3000 block of West Clearfield Street in North Philadelphia during an attempted robbery. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.
Two hours later, on the 2700 block of Frankford Avenue in Kensington, a 28-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks. Police said she was taken to Temple in stable condition.
And at 5:12 a.m., a 26-year-old man was shot once in the left finger while leaving a party on the 5800 block of Hoffman Street in South Philadelphia. He was transported to Mercy Philadelphia Hospital by private car, where he was in stable condition, police said.
No arrests were reported in any of the incidents.