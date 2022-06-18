A 32-year-old man was killed in a triple shooting Friday night in the city’s East Germantown section, police said.

Just after 7:30 p.m., gunfire erupted outside on the 800 block of East Chelten Avenue, police said. The 32-year-old man, who was shot in the head, was taken by police to Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:55 p.m. His name was not released.

A 25-year-old man, who also was shot in the head, was transported by medics to Einstein and was listed in extremely critical condition. A 32-year-old woman was taken by private vehicle to Einstein. She was reported in stable condition with a gunshot wound to her right foot.

Police reported no arrests in that case.

In a separate incident at about 7:45 p.m. in East Frankford, a 15-year-old boy and a 52-year-old man were wounded in a shooting outside on the 2000 block of Orthodox Street.

The teen showed up at Temple University Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left arm and was reported in stable condition.

The man was transported by private vehicle to Jeans Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left leg. He was listed in stable condition.

Police reported no arrests.

And shortly before 8:40 p.m., a 34-year-old man was shot in the left leg inside a cigar store on the 200 block of South 13th Street in Center City.

The victim was inside the cigar store when he was called outside by another man and a verbal altercation ensued, said Capt. John Walker of the Shooting Investigation Group.

The victim went back inside to get away and the perpetrator opened the door and fired a single shot, striking the victim, and then fled the scene, Walker said.

The victim was taken by police to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.