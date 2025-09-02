Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in West Philadelphia

A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning in Fairmount Park near the city’s Parkside section, police said.

The crash occurred just after 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Avenue of the Republic, police said. The victim, described only as an unidentified male, was transported by medics to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 10:24 a.m.

Advertisement

According to the preliminary investigation, a black Dodge Charger and a black Chrysler were heading north on Belmont Avenue at a high speed as they approached Avenue of the Republic, police said.

The bicyclist was traveling east on Avenue of the Republic when the driver of one of the vehicles struck him, police said.

Crash investigators were on their way to the scene when they spotted a black Dodge Charger parked at a different location with several individuals appearing to inspect the front of the vehicle, police said.

The investigators seized the vehicle for further investigation.

No arrests were reported.