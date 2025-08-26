FBI announces reward in armored truck robberies in Philly, Montco

The FBI on Tuesday announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of unidentified men involved in four robberies and one attempted robbery of armored trucks in Philadelphia and Cheltenham between June 26 and Aug. 12.

The men being sought are different from the three men who were charged earlier this month with stealing $2 million in cash from an armored Brinks truck in Port Richmond on June 21.

The FBI on Tuesday said law enforcement officials believe the same unidentified men were involved in each of the unsolved robberies and attempted robbery, and that in three of the robberies the men took the duty weapons of the armored truck drivers. In all the robberies, the men were armed with a black handgun and AR-style rifles.

“Two to three unknown suspects have been observed at each of the robberies, and law enforcement officials believe the suspects to be the same at each robbery,” the FBI said in a new poster.

“The suspects are described as Black males in their 20s with a thin to medium build. One suspect has a light complexion, hazel eyes, and freckles. The suspects have been seen wearing all black clothing, black or grey hooded sweatshirts, and black or grey pants. They wear gloves and face coverings during the robberies,” the FBI said.

The different stolen vehicles used in the robberies were described as a brown Nissan Altima, a silver Honda Accord, a black Nissan Maxima, a black Dodge Durango, and a black Acura TLX, each with dark tinted windows, the FBI said.

In the June 21 robbery in Port Richmond, federal authorities charged Trayvine Jackson, Daishaun Hughes-Murchison, and Brian Wallace.

Jackson was a Brinks employee who previously served as the driver of the truck he allegedly targeted, court documents said.

Authorities searched Jackson’s home and found more than $1 million in cash, paper money bands used to package bills, and two long guns similar to those pointed at the Brinks driver during the heist, according to court records.