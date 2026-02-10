2 Philly men convicted in 3 gang-related fatal shootings

Two Philadelphia men on Tuesday were convicted of first-degree murder for gang-related shootings that left three dead and five others wounded, including a man who was paralyzed after being shot 19 times, Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said.

Chris Byard, 27, was found guilty by a jury of three counts of first-degree murder and related offenses, and was sentenced to serve three consecutive life terms, Sunday said.

Advertisement

Daquan Bishop, 28, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and related offenses, and was sentenced to serve two consecutive life terms.

Byard and Bishop were members of the “6600” gang and they were trying to shoot members of another gang, Sunday said. The other gang was called “Greatah,” KYW reported in 2023 after both men were arrested and charged.

Byard and Bishop were found guilty of the Nov. 27, 2021, killing of 24-year-old Angel Rivera, who was gunned down on the 500 block of West Duncannon Avenue.

Both men were also found guilty of fatally shooting 23-year-old Tymir Johnson on the 3100 block of Barnett Street on Dec. 15, 2021. Two other men were wounded in that shooting.

Byard was also convicted of the Jan. 11, 2022, killing of 21-year-old Rashaan Frazier, who was gunned down on the 4000 block of Aldine Street. Two other men were wounded.

In the Frazier killing, Byard and others were targeting another man and killed Frazier by mistake.

Byard was involved in a fourth shooting that left a man paralyzed from the waist down after being hit 19 times by bullets, Sunday said.

Another defendant, 27-year-old Daquan Bethea, pleaded guilty in October to attempted murder and related crimes and was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.