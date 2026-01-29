Man pistol-whipped in head during snow-related argument over parking space in Kensington

A 45-year-old man was pistol-whipped during a snow-related altercation over a parking space Thursday afternoon in the city’s Kensington section, police said.

Around 1:20 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting on the 2700 block of A Street and found the man bleeding from a head injury, police said. The man identified two alleged perpetrators and was transported to Temple University Hospital.

The victim and a 21-year-old man had been involved in a snow-related argument over a parking space that escalated into a physical altercation, police said.

During the fight, the victim produced a knife and the 21-year-old pulled out a legally owned handgun, police said. However, both men put their weapons down and continued fighting.

A 36-year-old woman then retrieved a firearm from a vehicle and hit the victim on the head with it, and fired it into the ground, police said.

The two alleged offenders were arrested and all the weapons were recovered by the police.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.