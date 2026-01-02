Carjacking suspect briefly steals Philly police car before getting caught

A suspect in a West Philadelphia carjacking briefly stole a Philadelphia police car in the city’s Frankford section Friday night before finally getting arrested.

Around 6:30 p.m. at Race and Robinson Streets, a young man carjacked a Chevrolet SUV, said Inspector D.F. Pace.

Its OnStar system enabled police to track the vehicle, which the man abandoned at Frankford and Adams Avenues, Pace said.

As officers tried to apprehend him, the man stole a 25th District police vehicle and drove north to the area of Castor Avenue and Herbert Street, where he then parked the vehicle in a driveway on the 900 block of Herbert Street.

The department’s helicopter unit tracked the stolen police car and officers were able to apprehend the man a short time later, Pace said.

No one was injured, Pace said. The SUV that was originally stolen sustained some damage.