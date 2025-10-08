Philadelphia police searching for 23-year-old woman who went missing from her workplace without her car Saturday night

A 23-year-old Philadelphia woman has not been heard from since she abruptly went missing from her workplace without her car Saturday night, and she told family and friends shortly before her disappearance that someone had been harassing her, police said Wednesday.

Kada Scott, who lives in the Ivy Hill section of East Mount Airy, was last seen by coworkers at a nursing home in Chestnut Hill shortly after she arrived for her overnight shift, Capt. John Craig, commanding officer of Northwest Detectives, said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement

Scott’s car was found at the parking lot for her job and has been recovered for evidence, Craig said.

Her coworkers reported nothing unusual occurring that night apart from Scott disappearing, Craig said.

Scott has not contacted her family or friends, and there has been no activity on her social media accounts, Craig said.

“Her cell phone is currently off,” Craig said, adding that the phone’s last known activity was in the vicinity of her job on Saturday night.

In the days before her disappearance, Scott had told family and friends that an individual or individuals had been harassing her through her phone, Craig said.

Scott is described as Black, about 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds, with a thin build, brown eyes, and black hair.

Her LinkedIn profile said she had attended Pennsylvania State University. Residential records show she has lived in State College, where the university’s main campus is located.

Anyone with information about Scott’s whereabouts is urged to contact Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353.