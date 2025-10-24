Two police officers in Montgomery County injured by driver in hotel parking lot, official says

Two Plymouth Township police officers were hospitalized in stable condition Friday afternoon after a driver allegedly injured them intentionally with a vehicle in the parking lot of a DoubleTree Suites near the Plymouth Meeting Mall, a Montgomery County official said.

Around 12:40 p.m., Plymouth Township police received a report of a person driving erratically in the area of Hickory and Narcissa Roads, and a few minutes later an officer found the suspect driving in the parking lot of the hotel, Thomas Nolan, deputy chief of the Montgomery County Detective Bureau, told 6abc and other news outlets at the scene.

Advertisement

The suspect backed into the police vehicle, and then struck the officer after he had excited his vehicle, Nolan said. The officer fired his weapon at the suspect, who drove away.

The injured officer was applying a tourniquet to an injury when the driver returned and struck the officer again several times, Nolan said.

As more police responded to the scene, the suspect struck another police vehicle, injuring a second officer before finally being taken into custody, Nolan said. The suspect also was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not immediately available. It was unclear if he was shot.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing.