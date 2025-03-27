Man fatally shoots would-be home intruder in Point Breeze, police say

A 70-year-old man shot and killed a man who tried to break into his South Philadelphia home Thursday morning, police said.

Police responded to a report of a person with a gun on the 1600 block of South 18th Street in the Point Breeze section of the city, just after 1:30 a.m., police said. A man in his 30s tried to break into the first floor of a house, said Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore, and the homeowner shot him.

When officers arrived, they found the would-be intruder in the first floor hallway with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at 1:44 a.m., police said. His identity was not released by police.

The homeowner stayed at the scene and was interviewed by police Thursday morning, said Vanore. A handgun was recovered and no arrests have been made, police said.