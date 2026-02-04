Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in killings of two men in city’s towing industry

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in connection with the shooting deaths of two men in the city’s towing industry, department officials said Wednesday.

Najee Williams, 27, is considered armed and dangerous, police said. Homicide investigators say Williams is connected to the fatal shootings of 20-year-old David Garcia-Morales in December and 25-year-old Aaron Whitfield in January.

Williams faces charges of murder, conspiracy, and related crimes. There is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest and conviction.

The killings of Garcia-Morales and Whitfield, who police say worked for the Jenkintown-based towing company 448 Towing and Recovery, rattled the city and put a focus on the competitive business of towing.

Williams is the owner and operator of N.K.W Towing and Recovery, of North Philadelphia, according to a police source who asked not to be identified to discuss an ongoing investigation.

A Facebook page for N.K.W features photos of car accidents and messages urging potential customers to call the company.

“INVOLVED IN A ACCIDENT OR SEE ONE CALL ME” one message says.

Another post from 2024 says: “Left the streets in a patty wago, came back home and got right to it! Been home for 2 years now & as I sit here and think how bless I’m to have my freedom back.”

It was not immediately clear who made the post.

On Dec. 22, police were called to 4200 Torresdale Avenue to find Garcia-Morales shot and injured inside a Ford F-450 towing vehicle. He was struck in the neck and thigh, and died four days later at Temple University Hospital.

The second shooting, which took place on Jan. 11 on the 2100 block of Knorr Street, left Whitfield dead at the scene after he was struck by gunfire in the head and body.

Whitfield had also been sitting in a tow truck, according to police. His 21-year-old girlfriend was shot in the leg and survived her injuries.

Philadelphia’s towing industry is competitive and drivers often traverse the city in search of car accidents, hoping to be the first to arrive at the scene.

That practice persists despite a city policy that requires police and dispatchers to cycle through a list of approved towing companies to contact when responding to accidents.