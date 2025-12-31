A man is hospitalized after police shot him in North Philadelphia

A man was hospitalized Wednesday morning after being shot by police in North Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Police shot the man, who has yet to be identified, after an altercation near N. Bailey Street, near 26th Street and Montgomery Avenue at 3 a.m., according to NBC10. Police did not share the condition of the man at the time of reporting.

Officials did not share details of what led to the shooting. NBC reports that half a dozen police officers were still canvassing the area at 5 a.m., with the block cordoned off during its investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates