Police search for gunman who shot and killed man in Port Richmond

Police are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a 49-year-old man after they got into an argument in Port Richmond early Tuesday, authorities said.

The men were walking on the 2900 block of Salmon Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. when they argued and one of them drew a gun and shot the other in the head, Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore said.

The victim, whom police did not identify, was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

The shooting was caught on surveillance footage, which was being reviewed as the investigation continues, and several shell casings were recovered at the scene, Vanore said. The motive for the shooting was unclear, he said, and police have made no arrests.