16-year-old boy shot in face in Port Richmond, 15-year-old boy detained

A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot in the face Monday evening in the city’s Port Richmond section, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was later detained as part of the investigation, and it was not immediately clear if the shooting was an accident or intentional, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Around 6:35 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting on the 3100 block of Gaul Street and found the victim bleeding heavily from the face but still conscious, Small said.

The teen was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

Police identified a 15-year-old boy as a person of interest and detained him about a half mile away, Small said.

The teens know each other, Small said.

The shooting happened in the backyard of a house belonging to the family of a friend of the victim, and police recovered a projectile but no gun, Small said.

Detectives were working to obtain a search warrant for the inside of the house, Small said.