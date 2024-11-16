Pottstown man is charged with attempted murder, accused of shooting a police officer who responded to a domestic violence call

A Pottstown man has been charged with attempted murder after shooting a police officer who responded to his home twice in two hours Friday afternoon in connection with domestic violence calls, according to Pottstown police and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

William Ciccoli Jr., 42, was struggling with Cpl. Anthony Fischer while another officer was attempting to place him under arrest when he grabbed Fischer’s gun and fired one shot, according to a statement issued Saturday by the district attorney’s office and Pottstown Police Chief Michael Markovich.

Fischer was shot in the right hip area and was in stable condition Saturday in Reading Hospital Trauma Center after undergoing surgery, the statement said.

The shooting occurred just after 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The police and the district attorney’s office provided the following account:

At 2:40 p.m., Fischer and Pottstown Police Officer John Schmalbach responded to a call about a domestic disturbance at an apartment in the 200 block of Chestnut Street shared by Ciccoli and his girlfriend.

Officers provided the woman with information on domestic violence resources, and she and Ciccoli agreed to stay away from each other. Schmalbach intended to issue Ciccoli two citations in the mail, for harassment and criminal mischief.

Two hours later, Fischer and Schmalbach were back at the apartment, again for a reported domestic disturbance. The woman, who had marks on her neck and swelling around her left cheekbone, told police Ciccoli had grabbed her by the neck, making it difficult for her to breathe.

As Schmalbach attempted to take Ciccoli into custody, Ciccoli charged at Fischer. The corporal could be heard on his body-cam video saying, “He’s trying to get my gun.” As Schmalbach deployed his Taser at Ciccoli, a gunshot is heard on the video, prior to which Ciccoli’s hands can be seen on the gun.

In addition to attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, Ciccoli is charged with aggravated assault and related offenses in connection with Fischer. He is also charged with strangulation, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person regarding the injuries to his girlfriend.

Ciccoli was being held at Montgomery County Correctional Facility pending a bail review hearing scheduled for Monday in Montgomery County Court.