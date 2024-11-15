Pottstown police officer wounded in shooting after suspect grabbed the officer’s gun, DA’s Office says

A Pottstown Borough police officer was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call late Friday afternoon, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said.

Pottstown police officers responded around 4:45 p.m. to the 200 block of Chestnut Street and found William Ciccoli Jr. and a woman arguing in their residence, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Advertisement

“When officers attempted to diffuse the situation, Ciccoli became agitated and attempted to remove one of the officers’ firearms from the holster. During a struggle, the firearm discharged, and the officer was struck in the right hip. The officer was taken to Reading Hospital Trauma Center for non-life-threatening injuries,” the District Attorney’s Office said.

The injured officer was not identified.

Ciccoli was in custody and was expected to be charged later Friday night.

No further details were available.