Police officer shot in Pottstown while investigating a car crash

A Pottstown police officer was shot Sunday evening after responding to a two-car crash, authorities said.

According to a joint statement from Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele and Pottstown Police Chief Michael Markovich, police responded to a crash at Beech and North Mount Vernon Streets just after 5 p.m.

At the scene, officers struggled to apprehend one of the vehicle’s occupants as he attempted to reach for a firearm, according to the statement.

That man then fled on foot to his home on Winding Road less than half a mile away. Once there, he began shooting at police, striking one officer in the shoulder, authorities said.

Police fired back at the suspect, but did not hit him, according to the joint statement.

The officer who was shot was reported in stable condition at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other information was provided about the officer.

As of 9:30 p.m. the suspect remained barricaded in his home and a SWAT team along with Pennsylvania State Police and numerous municipal police departments were at the scene. Authorities had issued a shelter-in-place order for the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.