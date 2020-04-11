A Pottstown man was killed Friday night after engaging in a gun battle with borough police, officials said.
Officers went to a home on King Street near Gabe Street just before 8:30 p.m. after three separate 911 callers reported hearing “someone yelling and screaming” there, according to a statement Saturday from Pottstown Police Chief Michael Markovich.
The officers found the front door open, and no one answered when they announced they were outside, Markovich said. When the officers walked into the residence, a man was at the top of a nearby staircase, holding a handgun.
The man — whose name police did not provide — pointed the gun at the officers, ignoring their commands to drop the weapon, Markovich said. He then fired at the officers, who shot back at him.
After the initial gunfire, the officers walked into another room, and the gunman followed them, firing at them. The officers shot again, hitting him several times, Markovich said.
Medics took the man to Pottstown Memorial Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
The Montgomery County District Attorney’s office will investigate the shooting.