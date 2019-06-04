An 18-year-old pregnant woman was fighting for her life Tuesday after she was shot while sitting in a car that got caught in gunfire on a Kensington street, police said.
More than 30 shots were fired, including rounds from an assault-style weapon, in the explosion of violence about 9:30 p.m. Monday on the 3500 block of Emerald Street in Kensington’s Harrowgate neighborhood, Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the scene.
Police said the woman, who is two months pregnant, was a passenger in a 2017 Chevrolet Impala with two other people when the shooting occurred.
The car had been northbound on Emerald when the female driver stopped at Atlantic Street to talk to a man she knows, police said.
When the driver heard gunshots coming from the opposite corner of Atlantic, she threw the car into reverse and backed down Emerald before turning onto Clarence Street, where the victim said she had been shot, police said. The teenager had been hit in the chest and torso.
Police officers responding to numerous calls reporting the shooting put the woman, who had become unresponsive, in a patrol car and rushed her to Temple University Hospital, where she was reported to be in extremely critical condition, police said.
Small said the shooters apparently were armed with an assault-style rifle and a semi-automatic handgun.
The woman did not appear to be a target of the shooting, but the motive was not clear, police said.
Bullets also hit three homes on the street, two of which were occupied, Small said. No one inside the buildings was injured.
Police said they were looking for at least two gunmen.