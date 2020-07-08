A 35-year-old Bucks County man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for manufacturing child pornography and exploitation of minor victims, including two he met at Comic-Con International in San Diego, U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain said Wednesday in a news release.
Michael Shore, of Richboro, also was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy R. Savage to lifetime supervised release and registration as a sex offender, lifetime restriction on his Internet usage, and a prohibition on contacting the victims or their families, McSwain said.
Shore corresponded online with his victims, including at least two he met at the annual entertainment and comic-book convention, and coerced them to self-produce sexually explicit images, McSwain said.
Shore traveled from Pennsylvania to Florida to engage in sexual intercourse multiple times with one victim, McSwain said.
The FBI launched an investigation after the mother of a 12-year-old girl in Maryland alerted local authorities in May 2017, according to his indictment. Federal agents searched his home later that month and found more than 2,500 images of child pornography that he downloaded and saved over an eight-year period.
Shore pleaded guilty in October 2017.