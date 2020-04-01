Edmondo DiPaolo, a private-duty nurse whose job was to take care of a severely developmentally impaired 16-year-old girl, instead sexually assaulted her, and now he is under arrest, said Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.
DiPaolo, 33, of the 100 block of Daniels Avenue in Pemberton Township, has been charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree attempted aggravated assault, and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
He was taken into custody March 21 and is being held at the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing in Superior Court and the case being presented to a grand jury, the Prosecutor’s Office said.
The victim has a degenerative brain disorder and is confined to a wheelchair, authorities said. She does not have the ability to move or speak and is fed and medicated through tubes. DiPaolo had been caring for her two days a week for the last seven months in her Southampton home, authorities said.
The investigation began after the victim’s family members discovered an injury to her leg. Her femur was broken when DiPaolo adjusted her position prior to sexually assaulting her, authorities said.
The case was investigated by the New Jersey State Police.
DiPaolo was employed by Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services Inc. of Eatontown, Monmouth County. Anyone who suspects he may have mistreated others is urged to call State Police Detective P. Ryba at 609-859-2282.