1 dead, 7-year-old girl and her mother among the injured in a quadruple shooting in North Philly

A 7-year-old girl and her mother were among the injured in a quadruple shooting Saturday night that left one man dead, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 8:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue in the city’s Nicetown section.

It was the second quadruple shooting involving a mother and children in Philadelphia since Thursday.

The child sustained a graze wound to the head and was reported in stable condition at Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital, police said. Her mother, 26, was shot multiple times and was also in stable condition at Temple University Hospital, police said.

A 26-year-old man shot multiple times was also taken to Temple, where he was pronounced dead at 8:37 p.m., police said. A 29-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds was in critical condition at Temple, police said.

No other information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting was available.

No arrests had been made and a motive had not been determined, police said. The Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

On Thursday, gunfire during a graduation party in North Philadelphia critically injured four people, including a mother and her two children.

Police said a masked man armed with a 9mm handgun started shooting toward adults and children gathered on the 2300 block of North Lambert Street around 9:40 p.m. to celebrate kids’ completion of a summer school program.

A 36-year-old mother was shot in the back and buttocks, while her 12-year-old daughter was shot multiple times, from the stomach to her legs, police said. The woman’s 11-year-old son was struck in the stomach, police said.

A 45-year-old man was shot in the arm. All were reported in critical but stable condition Friday.