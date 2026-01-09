Philadelphia man who goes by “YP SlumBoy” accused of killing the mother of his child in October after arrest by U.S. Marshals

A Philadelphia man who went by the alias “YP SlumBoy” was arrested Thursday by U.S. Marshals and charged with killing the mother of his child, tampering with evidence and other crimes.

Quamir Jones, 25, is accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old Siani Smith early in the morning of Oct. 12, according to an affidavit of probable cause for his arrest.

Investigators say Smith was in the passenger seat of a vehicle with another man on the 7400 block of Dicks Avenue in the city’s Eastwick neighborhood when Jones pulled up in a car shortly after 5 a.m.

Jones approached the front driver side of the vehicle where Smith was sitting, the affidavit says. The other man, surprised at Jones’ presence, asked whether he was blocking the driveway.

After a short exchange between the two men, Jones drew a gun,stuck it inside the vehicle and fired once. As the vehicle sped off, Jones fired the weapon again, according to the affidavit.

Finding Smith had been struck, the man drove her to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 5:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, Jones called Smith’s mother, police said. He told the woman that a group of men had been outside her home, and that she needed to go outside and pick up shell casings they left behind.

Jones told Smith’s mother that the casings would lead back to a gun registered in his name but she did not find any casings outside, according to the affidavit.

Smith’s mother later told investigators she was asleep during the shooting but was awoken when she heard “five to six gunshots outside.”

The last time Smith’s mother had seen her daughter was earlier that evening, when Smith arrived home after a night out.

Smith’s mother said she had heard her daughter talking to the child she shared with Jones, according to the affidavit. Siani Smith and the child had moved back into the home two weeks prior.

The woman told police Jones was known to carry guns, and investigators later learned Jones had a valid permit to carry a concealed firearm, a Glock 9mm pistol that was registered in his name in Delaware County.

Jones had two prior arrests for gun crimes in 2022, according to the affidavit. One of those cases was dropped for reasons that were not immediately clear, and the other was dismissed for lack of evidence.

On Thursday, Marshals arrested Jones on the 200 block of E. Mermaid Lane in Chestnut Hill, nearly three months after Smith’s death. It was not immediately clear where Jones resided during that time.

In a post on X, the U.S. Marshals of Eastern Pennsylvania alleged Jones is a member of the city’s “Blumberg” gang.

In addition to murder, prosecutors charged Jones with possessing an instrument of crime, criminal solicitation, recklessly endangering another person, and tampering with evidence.

He is being held at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility and was denied bail, court records show. He is represented by a court-appointed defense attorney.

Philadelphia police confirmed Friday that Jones went by the alias “YP SlumBoy,” a rap name that has garnered a modest following on social media.

A music video posted on YP SlumBoy’s Instagram in November includes a clip of a news anchor discussing the manhunt for Tyvine Jones, or “Blumberg Eerd,” a North Philadelphia gang member arrested by Marshals in December for three separate killings.

Another post on the page promotes a song called “Saddam” and features artwork depicting the former Iraqi dictator.