Five men were wounded late Thursday when a pair of gunmen opened fire on a craps game underway in the courtyard of a garden apartment complex in South Philadelphia’s Queen Village section, police said.
None of the injuries were life threatening, police said.
The gunfire erupted about 11:55 p.m. at 5th and Carpenter Streets.
Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said a group of men were gambling with dice in the courtyard of the complex when two men got out of a car and opened fire.
Someone in the courtyard also apparently fired back, Coulter said, adding at least 17 shots were fired.
She said real time crime video supported the victims’ accounts that nothing preceded the shooting and that the gunmen just got of the car and started shooting.
The victims, aged 19 to 57, were taken to hospital for injuries that included gunshot wounds to the arms and legs.