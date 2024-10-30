Philly officials and religious leaders decry antisemitism and vandalism at historic Old City synagogue: ‘We will not tremble’

As police continue to search for the vandals who damaged a memorial at a historic synagogue near Old City earlier this month, set a fire outside, and tried to break into the building, city and state officials joined interfaith religious leaders on Wednesday to condemn those acts and decry antisemitism.

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel stood with the group outside Congregation Mikveh Israel and vowed to apprehend those responsible for the crimes.

“We are going to be relentless in our pursuit of anyone who comes to our synagogues or any place of worship across this city and engages in behavior that is unacceptable, damaging, setting fires, breaking in, causing fear,” the police commissioner said.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage of the crimes, which took place over two days at the synagogue on North Fourth Street. It’s unclear whether the acts of vandalism were connected or whether the culprits acted alone, said Bethel, who called for the public’s help in identifying them.

City, state, and law enforcement officials, including U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle and First Assistant District Attorney Robert Listenbee, joined religious leaders of various faiths to voice support for the congregation as they stood outside the synagogue, saying the vandalism there reverberated in religious communities across the city.

“Today we stand in peak solidarity with our brothers and sisters in this congregation and the Jewish community at large, condemning a deep, deep, trouble and acts that have been made against this synagogue,” said Bishop Wilfred Speakes Sr., the city’s director of faith and interfaith affairs.

Suhag Shukla, executive director of the Hindu American Foundation, said the vandalism at the synagogue was an affront to the peace and safety of the city as a whole.

“An attack on a house of worship, no matter what the reason, is an act of hate,” she said. “It is hate because it isn’t just a physical attack on a building it’s an attack on the very fabric of our communities.”

Congregation Mikveh Israel, which was founded in 1740 and bills itself as the synagogue of the American Revolution, has continued religious worship and other activities undeterred, said Rabbi Yosef Zarnighian, who thanked law enforcement and others for their support.

“We don’t let fear or intimidation stop us from our services, from embracing our identities, from worshipping the way we worship,” he said.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia had helped fund security technology upgrades and continues to offer support including security and safety training for staff at the synagogue, said Michael Balaban, president and CEO of the organization.

He echoed the rabbi’s resolve, saying: “to those who mean us harm, we will not tremble.”