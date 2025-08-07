South Philly man pleads guilty in scheme to sell $200,000 worth of fake Jason Kelce autographs and memorabilia

A South Philadelphia man has pleaded guilty to orchestrating a scheme to peddle more than $200,000 worth of phony Jason Kelce autographs and other memorabilia.

Robert Capone, 51, admitted his guilt in Montgomery County court this week on charges of theft, forgery, and conspiracy for attempting to sell jerseys, helmets, and other items he said had been signed by the former Philadelphia Eagles center.

His attorney, Brian McMonagle, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Capone runs Overtime Productions, a sports-marketing firm that helps coordinate speaking events and other appearances for athletes. Prosecutors said he crashed a private event run by a rival company at Valley Forge Casino in June 2024 at which Kelce appeared and signed autographs.

Capone took photos at the event to make it seem as if he had a hand in organizing it, and used that to suggest that the items he later offered for sale had been signed by Kelce.

Kelce’s manager, and staff at the company who ran the event at the casino, contacted Upper Merion Police when they discovered the forged items for sale.

In reality, prosecutors say, the items had been signed by Alfred P. Sicoli, a Bucks County artist who has a pending criminal case on charges including forgery, theft and conspiracy. His attorney, Joe Compitello, did not immediately return a request for comment.

As part of the scheme, authorities say Capone recruited an employee of Beckett Authentication Services and falsely told her the autographs were legitimate. He also worked with the operator of a Rhode Island-based sports marketing firm to help advertise the items, they said.

Prosecutors had initially charged both of those people as coconspirators in the case, but withdrew the charges in June after finding they had been deceived by him and no part in his scheme.

Capone is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 29.