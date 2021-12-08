An Amber Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Sahara Little, who was last seen on the 5600 block of Greene Street in Germantown. According to Philadelphia Police, Little was in the backseat of a car when it was stolen outside of a pizza shop.

Little is 4′, about 80 pounds and wearing a pink coat. The vehicle Little was in was the back seat of 2007 burgundy Scion TC two-door sedan, with the Pennsylvania license plate LKV-1067.

Little’s mother told Philadelphia Police that she had run to get a pizza from Giovanni’s Pizza and had left Little in the back with the engine running.

“So we believe that this car was stolen as an opportunity because the engine was running. The door was unlocked. The individual who stole the car may not have known there was a 6-year-old child,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told 6ABC. “So hopefully he abandons the car once he finds out there’s a 6-year-old child in it.”

Anyone with information on Little’s whereabouts is urged to call 215-686-TIPS or by dialing 9-1-1.

This is a developing story and will be updated.