South Jersey man charged with murder for fatally shooting man before fleeing to New York, authorities say

A South Jersey man was charged with first-degree murder and related crimes after police say he shot and killed a man before stealing a witness’ car and fleeing to New York City.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on July 9, Matthew Lucas, 24, of Gloucester Township, shot and killed Anthony Sanflippo, 53, in the doorway of Sanflippo’s apartment in Gloucester Township, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

Authorities said after killing Sanflippo, Lucas, wearing a black surgical mask, head garment with tassels, and green pants, stole a vehicle from a witness at Sanflippo’s apartment complex.

Four days later, on July 13, New York City police officers spotted the stolen vehicle on West 49th Street and arrested Lucas about a block away for an unrelated crime, authorities said.

Police recovered the key to the stolen vehicle and a .45 caliber handgun from Lucas, which matched a shell casing recovered at the scene of Sanflippo’s killing, authorities said.

When Lucas was arrested, he was wearing the same outfit as he was described wearing when he allegedly shot Sanflippo, authorities said, and investigators found green pants covered in blood inside the stolen vehicle.

Lucas is being held at Rikers Island in New York, pending extradition to New Jersey.