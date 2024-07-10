A former bank employee in New Jersey was charged with stealing nearly $1 million from a customer

A former bank employee in Burlington County was charged with stealing nearly $1 million from a customer’s account and using it to fund side businesses, real estate transactions, and personal expenses.

Agha Hasan, 41, was charged with theft by deception, computer criminal activity, misapplication of entrusted property, and several tax offenses. He allegedly stole $998,188 from the customer over six years, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

Advertisement

The Bordentown Township resident was taken into custody Tuesday and was jailed while awaiting a detention hearing in Superior Court.

In 2023, fraud investigators for Santander Bank contacted law enforcement about questionable transactions conducted and overseen by Hasan, who had recently been terminated from his position at the Mount Holly branch office, prosecutors said.

Investigators found that Hasan, who had been employed by the bank since 2014, befriended the customer and offered to help pay his bills to gain his trust.

Over time, Hasan visited the customer’s residence and allegedly obtained blank checks that the customer had signed, in addition to having the customer approve wire transfers. Hasan also used the customer’s account to make significant cash withdrawals and disbursements, prosecutors said.

The illegal transactions went toward personal expenses and business ventures, including managing and operating gas stations, car washes, and convenience markets, according to prosecutors. The money was also allegedly used to broker and finance real estate transactions, as well as to operate a consulting business, Delval Consultants, LLC.

The case will be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.