N.J. paraprofessional solicited sexual pictures from a student, authorities say

A Burlington County teaching assistant may face a grand jury after authorities say he had sexual conversations with a student over social media.

Michael Van Kline, 42, of Lumberton, who works as a paraprofessional at Seneca High School, persuaded a student to send him naked pictures and suggested the pair meet to have sex, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw announced in a statement.

Van Kline was taken into custody Thursday and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a third-degree felony in New Jersey. He was released Friday after an initial court appearance, and the prosecutor said the case will now be prepared for presentation to a grand jury.

The Lenape Regional High School District indicated to authorities that Van Kline will be barred from school grounds and school events.

If anyone else believes they were victimized by Van Kline, the prosecutor asks that they contact tips@co.burlington.nj.us.