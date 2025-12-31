Two men stabbed on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line train

Two men were in stable condition after sustaining stab wounds on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line late Wednesday afternoon, a transit agency spokesperson said.

The stabbings happened around 4 p.m. on a northbound Broad Street Line train, said SEPTA spokesperson John Golden.

Because of police activity at the Broad-Girard Station, northbound B1, B2, and B3 trains were bypassing the station, Golden said in an email shortly after 7 p.m.

No arrests were reported.