Man killed in shooting on SEPTA train in North Philadelphia

A man was killed in a shooting on a SEPTA Broad Street Line train Friday night in North Philadelphia, and the suspected shooter turned himself and said he fired in self-defense, police said.

The shooting occurred around 7:40 p.m. on a northbound train, which was stopped at the Girard Avenue Station when police arrived.

The victim was transported by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:09 p.m.

A man approached police and said he shot the man in self-defense after being assaulted, police said.

Police found three spent shell casings inside a train car and a trail of blood.

No other injuries were reported.

Trains in both directions on the Broad Street Line were bypassing Girard Avenue Station while the police investigation continued.

This is a developing story and will be updated.