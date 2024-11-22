Man crashes car into SEPTA bus after being shot in an ambush in Lower Merion

A man who was shot multiple times in an ambush in Lower Merion on Thursday night crashed his car into a SEPTA bus while trying to escape the gunfire, police said.

Around 10:30 p.m., the 21-year-old man was inside a car at City Avenue and Presidential Boulevard when three men got out of another car and opened fire on his vehicle, police said. The victim pulled his car away to try to escape the bullets and crashed into a SEPTA bus, police said.

He then got out of the car and ran to the parking lot of a Longhorn Steakhouse nearby, where police later found him with gunshot wounds to his arms and legs. Lower Merion police took him to Lankenau Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

The Route 65 SEPTA bus he struck sustained significant damage, and a passenger on the bus was injured and taken to Lankenau for treatment, a SEPTA spokesperson said.

Police found 25 spent shell casings from two different caliber guns at the scene of the shooting, police said. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Philadelphia Police Department’s shooting investigation group at 215-686-8270 or to submit a tip through the department’s tip line at 215-686-8477.