Police are questioning a woman in the attack on a man who was yanked off a SEPTA bus while boarding it early Monday and stabbed in Northeast Philadelphia’s Crescentville section.
The man was taken to a hospital but there was no immediate word on his condition.
The attack occurred about 2:15 a.m. at Roosevelt Boulevard and Whitaker Avenue, officials said.
The man was boarding an eastbound R bus when he was yanked off by a woman and another person who appeared to be male juvenile armed with a hammer, police said.
The woman stabbed the man in the neck and back while the male hit him with the hammer, officials said.
Police took a woman into custody and were questioning her, officials said.
Investigators did not provide a possible motive for the attack.